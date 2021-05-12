ACG Wealth Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of VDC stock opened at $184.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.15. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $142.36 and a 12 month high of $187.07.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

