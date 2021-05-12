TFC Financial Management Sells 856 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

TFC Financial Management reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,437,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $229.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

