3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by David Loasby

David Loasby lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 42.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. David Loasby’s holdings in 3M were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

3M stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $201.86. 3,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,666,049. The stock has a market cap of $117.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.26 and its 200 day moving average is $179.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. 3M has a 52-week low of $131.12 and a 52-week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.05%.

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,075 shares of company stock worth $2,595,271. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

