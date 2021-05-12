Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $64.83 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $43.34 and a 12 month high of $66.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

