Sfmg LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xylem stock opened at $117.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 84.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.63 and a 12 month high of $121.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.31.

In other Xylem news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $611,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,068,106.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $39,911.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,127.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,772 shares of company stock valued at $2,800,815 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

