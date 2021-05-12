Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys Shares of 4,161 Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 26.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 23,783 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 123,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 125,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 15,757 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 458,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 49,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 168,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.

HBI stock opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.10.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,893.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

