The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 21,435 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,226,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,435 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $222,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $1,091,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 29,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.8% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 318,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,781,000 after purchasing an additional 14,617 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 357,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $54.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $234.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $43.20 and a 1-year high of $55.49.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. HSBC cut their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

