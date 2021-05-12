Zacks: Brokerages Expect SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $110.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) will post sales of $110.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SFL’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $111.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $109.52 million. SFL posted sales of $121.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that SFL will report full year sales of $449.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $447.60 million to $451.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $450.01 million, with estimates ranging from $449.61 million to $450.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SFL.

Get SFL alerts:

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.63). SFL had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $114.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.52 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in SFL in the first quarter worth about $38,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SFL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SFL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of SFL by 244.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SFL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 29.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SFL stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -24.51 and a beta of 1.17. SFL has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $10.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SFL (SFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.