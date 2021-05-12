Greenleaf Trust Acquires 330 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ES. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.75.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $84.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.69 and a 200-day moving average of $86.54. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $73.61 and a 1 year high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.86%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.