Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $2.35 Million Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,368 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Savior LLC raised its position in General Electric by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

GE stock opened at $13.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $114.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average of $11.52.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

