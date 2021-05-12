Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 57.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 3,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $498,015.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 601,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,205,605. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total transaction of $6,442,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at $96,007,991.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,906 shares of company stock valued at $37,709,347 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLR opened at $148.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.37. The stock has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

