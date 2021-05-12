MyWish Hits Market Capitalization of $4.79 Million (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. One MyWish coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00000885 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MyWish has traded 29.4% lower against the dollar. MyWish has a total market cap of $4.79 million and approximately $8,832.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.60 or 0.00083966 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00018861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $578.90 or 0.01021142 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00069288 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002042 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.55 or 0.00110331 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.20 or 0.00062087 BTC.

MyWish Profile

MyWish (CRYPTO:WISH) is a coin. Its launch date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MyWish is mywish.io . The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

Buying and Selling MyWish

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

