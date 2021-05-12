Horizon Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $28.87 Million (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. Horizon Protocol has a total market cap of $28.87 million and $156,050.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00001273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Horizon Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00073755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.41 or 0.00556361 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.21 or 0.00247316 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $683.02 or 0.01204800 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00033747 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HZNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Horizon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.