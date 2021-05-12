Dent (DENT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $721.47 Million

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 12th. Over the last seven days, Dent has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar. Dent has a market capitalization of $721.47 million and $65.72 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent coin can now be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.60 or 0.00083966 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00018861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $578.90 or 0.01021142 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00069288 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002042 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.55 or 0.00110331 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.20 or 0.00062087 BTC.

Dent Coin Profile

Dent is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,173,702,762 coins. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Dent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

