Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 2,334 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 524,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $15,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,147.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

HR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

In other news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $354,857.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,897. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $344,280.00. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

HR stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.82. 2,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,954. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.33. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $34.01. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 75.63%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

