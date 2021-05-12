Sonata Capital Group Inc. Buys 2,705 Shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF comprises 2.1% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 302.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000.

IBDN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.41. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,458. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $25.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.52.

