SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Shares Down 11.9%

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)’s stock price fell 11.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.51 and last traded at $15.99. 37,538 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 629,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.16.

SCPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America downgraded SciPlay from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SciPlay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.05.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). SciPlay had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 3.81%. Equities research analysts expect that SciPlay Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in SciPlay during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

About SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

