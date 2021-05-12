i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Announces Earnings Results

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. i3 Verticals updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.980-1.080 EPS.

Shares of IIIV stock traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $30.28. 149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $972.47 million, a PE ratio of -771.00, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. i3 Verticals has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.32 and its 200 day moving average is $30.46.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

In related news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $6,566,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,884,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

