HyreCar (HYRE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect HyreCar to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.15). HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 481.90% and a negative net margin of 63.49%. The company had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 million. On average, analysts expect HyreCar to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HYRE opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. HyreCar has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $16.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $218.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 2.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.97.

HYRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on HyreCar from $7.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised HyreCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on HyreCar from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.70.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

