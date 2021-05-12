JNBA Financial Advisors Raises Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $21,733,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.79.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $84.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.56. The firm has a market cap of $127.77 billion, a PE ratio of -72.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $87.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

