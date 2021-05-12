Analysts Expect AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) to Post $2.24 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) to post earnings per share of $2.24 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for AGCO’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.42 and the lowest is $2.10. AGCO posted earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AGCO will report full-year earnings of $8.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $9.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.72 to $10.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Barclays increased their target price on AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.27.

NYSE AGCO opened at $147.47 on Friday. AGCO has a 1 year low of $42.84 and a 1 year high of $158.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

In related news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total transaction of $3,037,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,346 shares in the company, valued at $11,139,790.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $3,051,355.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,615,927.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,095 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,935. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at $370,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,492,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,000,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of AGCO by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in AGCO by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 41,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

