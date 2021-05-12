Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Oppenheimer has increased its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Oppenheimer stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.32. 304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,967. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.17. Oppenheimer has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $52.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.08.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $373.28 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 11.11%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey J. Alfano sold 26,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $1,335,961.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,438.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis P. Mcnamara sold 18,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $902,620.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,220.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

