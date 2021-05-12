Duke Realty Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:DRE)

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.255 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Duke Realty has raised its dividend by 24.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Duke Realty has a payout ratio of 159.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Duke Realty to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.2%.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

NYSE DRE traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,062. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Duke Realty has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $46.85.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Realty will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $821,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,583.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,399 shares of company stock valued at $4,593,467. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.