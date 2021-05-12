Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 165,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Moderna were worth $21,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Moderna by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Moderna in the first quarter worth about $18,903,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter valued at $748,000. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $158.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.13 and a 12 month high of $189.26. The company has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a PE ratio of -98.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Brookline Capital Management raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.88.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,550,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $173,639.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at $173,639.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,737,436 shares of company stock valued at $838,952,152 in the last three months. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

