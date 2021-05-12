Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by 55I LLC

55I LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $93.82 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $90.42 and a 52 week high of $97.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.