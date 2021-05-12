iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) Shares Sold by 55I LLC

55I LLC cut its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 89.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,600 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIZE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Shares of SIZE stock opened at $125.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.23. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $75.84 and a 12-month high of $127.91.

