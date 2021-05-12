55I LLC Sells 4,609 Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

55I LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,609 shares during the period. 55I LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab 1000 Index ETF worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,682,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429,881 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,332,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,369,000 after purchasing an additional 26,316 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $739,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 11,838 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHK stock opened at $41.07 on Wednesday. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $41.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.08.

