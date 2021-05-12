PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from PCSB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

PCSB Financial has a payout ratio of 32.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ PCSB traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.14. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. PCSB Financial has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $20.75.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 3.28%.

About PCSB Financial

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

