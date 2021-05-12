BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE DMF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.19. 20,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,594. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $9.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.87.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Income

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

