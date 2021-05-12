BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
Shares of NYSE DMF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.19. 20,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,594. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $9.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.87.
