Keep4r (KP4R) Price Reaches $16.19

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. Keep4r has a total market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $64,980.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Keep4r has traded 41.7% higher against the US dollar. One Keep4r coin can currently be bought for about $16.19 or 0.00028555 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00084585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00018867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $555.14 or 0.00978905 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00068929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002064 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.44 or 0.00110111 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.41 or 0.00062443 BTC.

Keep4r Profile

KP4R is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,608 coins. Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/# . Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

Buying and Selling Keep4r

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep4r should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep4r using one of the exchanges listed above.

