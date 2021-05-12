Nyzo Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $465,170.00 (NYZO)

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. One Nyzo coin can now be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00001449 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nyzo has a total market cap of $9.79 million and $465,170.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nyzo has traded down 16% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $324.91 or 0.00572937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00071393 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.38 or 0.00247548 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003973 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $685.01 or 0.01207924 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00033576 BTC.

Nyzo Coin Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. Nyzo’s official message board is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyzo’s official website is nyzo.co . Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nyzo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyzo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nyzo using one of the exchanges listed above.

