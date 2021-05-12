Morgan Stanley Lowers Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Price Target to $45.00

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VCYT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.38.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.96. The stock had a trading volume of 16,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,257. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.93 and a 200-day moving average of $52.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.40 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $213,691.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,847.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Veracyte by 32.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,691,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,062 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Veracyte by 16.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,146,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,351,000 after acquiring an additional 865,112 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Veracyte by 689.1% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 981,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,750,000 after acquiring an additional 857,039 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Veracyte during the first quarter worth $39,716,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Veracyte by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,272,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,134,000 after acquiring an additional 288,583 shares during the period.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

