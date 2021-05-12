WAX (WAXP) Price Reaches $0.24 on Top Exchanges

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 12th. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000418 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. WAX has a total market capitalization of $374.44 million and $15.62 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 72.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000090 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 166% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00043073 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAXP is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,724,872,686 coins and its circulating supply is 1,579,398,736 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official website is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

