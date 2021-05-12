Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.85

Shares of Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.85 and last traded at C$2.83, with a volume of 177797 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.72.

CFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from C$2.60 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. CIBC increased their target price on Conifex Timber from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Conifex Timber from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$121.71 million and a PE ratio of -19.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.76.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$49.80 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conifex Timber Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

