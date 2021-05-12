FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Stock Price Down 9%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) traded down 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.39 and last traded at $7.44. 741,826 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 36,462,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCEL shares. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.92.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 5.33.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $37,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,745.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $107,680.00. Insiders sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $346,020 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCEL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,835,497 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $343,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642,367 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,279,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,633,000 after purchasing an additional 901,124 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 572.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,606,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,260 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,230,117 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,043,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,823,000 after buying an additional 664,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

