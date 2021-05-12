ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Trading 5.2% Higher

Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) traded up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.72 and last traded at $17.61. 25,587 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,366,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.74.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ImmunityBio from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth about $180,000.

About ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio, Inc, an immunotherapy company, develops a memory T-cell cancer vaccine to combat multiple tumor types without the use of high-dose chemotherapy. It develops an albumin-linked chemotherapeutic therapy (Aldoxorubicin), a novel IL-15 cytokine superagonist (N-803), checkpoint inhibitors, macrophage polarizing peptides, bi-specific fusion proteins targeting TGFb and IL-12, adenovirus, and yeast vaccine therapies targeting tumor-associated antigens and neoepitopes.

