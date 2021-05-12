The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.05

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.05 and last traded at $36.89, with a volume of 163551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.44.

GPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of The Gap from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Gap from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of The Gap in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Gap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.18 and its 200 day moving average is $25.22. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 18,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $662,347.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,496.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nancy Green sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $354,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 494,158 shares of company stock worth $15,504,120 over the last ninety days. 45.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gap by 1,723.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 238,165 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gap by 230.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Gap by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Gap by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in The Gap by 11,950.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,742 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 43,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

The Gap Company Profile (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

