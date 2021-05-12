Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.84

Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.84 and last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 12430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BSM. TheStreet lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.57.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 16.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.34%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey P. Wood sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $525,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,298.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

