13,055 Shares in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Acquired by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,566,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,955,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,277,000 after acquiring an additional 281,093 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 723,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,252,000 after acquiring an additional 267,491 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,291,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,311,000 after acquiring an additional 263,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,483,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,837,000 after acquiring an additional 205,931 shares during the last quarter.

SCHC stock opened at $41.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.21. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.85 and a 52-week high of $42.48.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

