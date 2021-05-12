Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $3.52 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,656,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,568,000 after buying an additional 534,144 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,092,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,121,000 after purchasing an additional 18,290 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,516,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $255,493,000 after purchasing an additional 295,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,562,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,223,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,765,000 after purchasing an additional 151,938 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.94.

Valero Energy stock opened at $77.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,588.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.47 and a 200-day moving average of $63.12.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

