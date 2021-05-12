TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Raymond James

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 47.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TTGT. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.17.

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $67.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.83 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.80 and its 200 day moving average is $68.35. TechTarget has a twelve month low of $23.03 and a twelve month high of $101.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $45.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.74 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TechTarget will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce Levenson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $1,680,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,796,338.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $48,597.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,695.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,356 shares of company stock worth $4,530,303 over the last ninety days. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 17,341 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 33,423.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,653,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,712,000 after buying an additional 1,648,132 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 4.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of TechTarget in the fourth quarter worth about $3,542,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

