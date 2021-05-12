Morgan Stanley Cuts Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target to $98.00

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.20% from the company’s previous close.

QLYS has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush cut their price target on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.78.

Shares of QLYS opened at $101.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.32 and a 200 day moving average of $105.83. Qualys has a 52-week low of $86.65 and a 52-week high of $148.84. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87 and a beta of 0.79.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.21. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 493,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,181,000 after purchasing an additional 207,285 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Qualys by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 674,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,254,000 after acquiring an additional 107,752 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Qualys by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Qualys by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

