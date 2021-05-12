Reviewing Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) & Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) and Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Masimo has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zynex has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Masimo and Zynex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Masimo $937.84 million 12.64 $196.22 million $3.22 66.92 Zynex $45.47 million 10.76 $9.49 million $0.28 50.14

Masimo has higher revenue and earnings than Zynex. Zynex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Masimo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Masimo and Zynex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Masimo 20.30% 15.75% 13.12% Zynex 18.08% 50.67% 35.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Masimo and Zynex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Masimo 0 2 4 0 2.67 Zynex 0 2 2 0 2.50

Masimo presently has a consensus price target of $291.50, indicating a potential upside of 35.29%. Zynex has a consensus price target of $21.63, indicating a potential upside of 54.02%. Given Zynex’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zynex is more favorable than Masimo.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.6% of Masimo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.6% of Zynex shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Masimo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.5% of Zynex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Masimo beats Zynex on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry. It also provides Masimo rainbow SET platform that includes rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that noninvasively monitor hemoglobin species, including oxygen saturation, pulse rate, perfusion index, pleth variability index, and respiration rate from the pleth; noninvasively monitor hemoglobin concentration, and carboxyhemoglobin and methemoglobin; monitor arterial oxygen saturation and acoustic respiration rate; and calculates oxygen content and oxygen reserve index. The company offers SedLine brain function monitoring technology to measure the brain's electrical activity by detecting EEG signals; capnography and gas monitoring products comprising external plug-in-and-measure capnography and gas analyzers, integrated modules, handheld capnograph and capnometer devices, and capnography sampling lines; O3 regional oximetry for tissue oxygen saturation measurement; and hemodynamic monitoring solutions. Its Masimo Hospital Automation platform includes Patient SafetyNet, Patient SafetyNet surveillance, Kite, UniView, Replica, UniView : 60, and MyView. The company offers coronavirus-2019 response and telehealth solutions; connectivity devices; and nasal high flow ventilation and neuromodulation solutions. The company provides its products through direct sales force, distributors, and original equipment manufacturers partners to hospitals, emergency medical service and home care providers, physician offices, long term care facilities, veterinarians, and consumers; and non-medical/consumer products through e-commerce site, masimopersonalhealth.com. Incorporated in 1989, the company is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device. The company also supplies electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body, and batteries for use in electrotherapy products; and distributes Comfortrac/Saunders for cervical traction, JetStream for hot/cold therapy, and LSO Back Braces for lumbar support. In addition, it offers CM-1500, a blood volume monitor device for monitoring central blood volume for use in operating and recovery rooms to detect blood loss during surgery and internal bleeding during recovery. The company provides its products for use in pain management and control; and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. Zynex, Inc. sells its products through direct sales force primarily in the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

