MetaHash Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.12 Million (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded down 22.1% against the dollar. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $65.46 million and approximately $5.12 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $332.82 or 0.00593431 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00070239 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.98 or 0.00247817 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003979 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $706.11 or 0.01259044 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00033588 BTC.

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,713,137,104 coins and its circulating supply is 2,543,807,604 coins. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

