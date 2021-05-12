Vasta Platform (VSTA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 14th.

NASDAQ:VSTA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.44. 5,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,206. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.71. Vasta Platform has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $22.35.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VSTA. Bank of America downgraded Vasta Platform from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Vasta Platform in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

