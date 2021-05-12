Sandy Spring Bank Buys 5,284 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,177 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,590 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

COP stock opened at $55.72 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $61.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.56 and its 200 day moving average is $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $75.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

