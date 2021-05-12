The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 5,990 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,499,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,990 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $156,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 320.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,690,000 after buying an additional 1,926,169 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,695,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 263.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 340,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,175,000 after purchasing an additional 246,434 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,223,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,126,000 after purchasing an additional 176,216 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYB opened at $112.53 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $116.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 43.66%.

LYB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.10.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,233 shares of company stock valued at $338,938 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

