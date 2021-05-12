Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of Fluidigm worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLDM. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fluidigm in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fluidigm during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fluidigm alerts:

FLDM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Fluidigm from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of FLDM opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Fluidigm Co. has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.65. The firm has a market cap of $411.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.87.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.19). Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 37.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life sciences tools worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, Hyperion tissue imager, and flow conductor; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.