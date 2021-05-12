Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 795 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,688,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $184.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.84. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $192.10. The company has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.36.

In other news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

