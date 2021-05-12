Ellevest Inc. Increases Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Teradyne by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 234,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TER shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.56.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $10,356,537.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,413 shares in the company, valued at $32,188,018.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,015,684.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,834,326.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 127,672 shares of company stock worth $14,488,401 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TER opened at $118.52 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $147.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

